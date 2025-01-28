10 most successful clubs in Africa

African football has grown remarkably, earning its place on the global stage. Over the years, clubs across the continent have fiercely competed in inter-club tournaments, showcasing talent and resilience. But which club leads the race for trophies, and how many have they won?

Here’s a list of the 10 most successful African football clubs, compiled by Pulse Sports Ghana:

10. Stade Malien

Stade Malien de Bamako was founded in 1960 through the merger of Jeanne d'Arc and Espérance de Bamako. The Malian club battled its way through the ranks to claim its first intercontinental club trophy in 2009. In total, Stade Malien has won 60 trophies across all competitions.

9. Saint George SC

Established in 1935, Saint George SC is Ethiopia's oldest football club. It was founded as a symbol of Ethiopian nationalism and resistance against fascist Italy. Though the club has not secured any intercontinental trophies, they dominate domestically with a staggering 64 trophies in all competitions.

8. Espérance de Tunis

Nicknamed The Elder of Tunisian Clubs, The Blood and Gold Club, and The Beast of Africa, Espérance de Tunis is Tunisia's most successful club. Ranked seventh on FIFA's list of the best African clubs of the 20th century, it has won four CAF Champions League titles and 67 other trophies.

7. ASEC Mimosas

Founded on 29 April 1948, ASEC Mimosas boasts a rich history. The club, established by businessmen from West Africa, Lebanon, and France, is the most successful in Côte d’Ivoire. They won the CAF Champions League in 1998 and the CAF Super Cup in 1999, with an overall tally of 71 trophies.

6. Accra Hearts of Oak

Founded in 1911, Accra Hearts of Oak is Ghana's oldest surviving football club, with its iconic red, yellow, and blue colours. The Phobians clinched their first CAF Champions League title in 2000, defeating rivals Asante Kotoko. They followed this triumph with the CAF Confederation Cup in 2004 and the CAF Super Cup in 2001. Hearts of Oak has won a total of 81 trophies.

5. CS Mindelense

Founded in 1919, Clube Sportivo Mindelense is the oldest football club in Cape Verde. Dominating both before and after independence, they won nine titles before independence and 11 afterwards, primarily during the 1950s and 1970s. Despite not winning an Intercontinental trophy, they have secured 81 trophies.

4. Asante Kotoko

Founded in 1935, Asante Kotoko Sporting Club is Ghana's most successful club. Known as the Porcupine Warriors, they were named the African Club of the Century by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics. Asante Kotoko won the CAF Champions League in 1970 and 1983, accumulating a total of 82 trophies.

3. Zamalek SC

Established on 5 January 1911 as Qasr El Nile Club, Zamalek SC is an Egyptian powerhouse known for its iconic white kits. They consistently perform well in both domestic and CAF tournaments. Zamalek has won 5 CAF Champions League titles, 2 CAF Confederation Cups, and an impressive 83 trophies in total.

2. Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs, founded in January 1970, is one of South Africa’s most iconic football clubs. The club was created after Kaizer "Chincha Guluva" Motaung returned from the United States, where he played for the Atlanta Chiefs in the North American Soccer League (NASL). Although they have only 1 CAF Confederation Cup, Kaizer Chiefs dominate domestically with a total of 93 trophies.

1. Al Ahly