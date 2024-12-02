Aziz Issa’s goal against Labito earns CAF Goal of the Year Award nomination

Former Dreams FC striker Abdul Aziz Issah has earned a nomination for the prestigious 2024 CAF Goal of the Year Award.

The 19-year-old Ghanaian sensation, now playing for Barcelona Athletic in Spain, secured his spot on the shortlist with a breathtaking solo effort against Labito in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The shortlist, compiled by a CAF Technical Panel, features 11 extraordinary goals scored in CAF competitions between January and October 2024. It reflects the immense talent displayed across the African continent.

Fans will play a significant role in determining the winner, as their votes will account for 70% of the final score. The remaining 30% will be decided by CAF’s technical experts.

Voting is currently ongoing on CAF’s official website and social media platforms and will conclude on December 12, 2024.

The winner of the CAF Goal of the Year Award will be revealed during the CAF Awards Gala in Marrakech, Morocco, on Monday, December 16, 2024, in a ceremony dedicated to celebrating African football's finest moments.

From the Theatre of Dreams to Barcelona B

Abdul Aziz Issah’s meteoric rise began with his impressive performances for Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League and CAF intercontinental competitions. His exceptional form caught the attention of Spanish giants Barcelona, earning him a move to their B side, Barcelona Athletic.