GPL: I don’t know why Kotoko supporters aren’t coming to stadium - Prosper Ogum cries

Asante Kotoko head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has expressed his disappointment with the low turnout of fans at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for their matches.

Despite the Porcupine Warriors' impressive form in the ongoing Ghana Premier League (GPL), which has seen them go unbeaten in their last five games, fan attendance remains low.

On Sunday afternoon, Kotoko clinched a 1-0 victory over Karela United, propelling them to the top of the league table. However, this achievement has not been met with the expected support from their large fan base.

Speaking after the game, Dr. Ogum voiced his frustration and confusion regarding the situation:

I think it’s unpleasant; it doesn’t make us happy. We are playing some good football and getting them the results, but they are not coming.

Dr. Ogum highlighted that Asante Kotoko boasts a massive following, with over 10 million supporters nationwide. He, however, admitted that he could not pinpoint why fans were staying away from the stadium and made a heartfelt appeal to them to rally behind the team.

For me, I cannot tell the reasons why they are not coming. Kotoko is a big club with over 10 million supporters. I’m also appealing to them; they should try on match days to come in their numbers and support us.

Kotoko’s stellar season has seen them amass 34 points, recording 10 wins, four losses, and four draws.

Despite riding a seven-game unbeaten run, the team's matches continue to suffer from poor supporter turnout, leaving Dr. Ogum and his squad yearning for the unwavering support that Kotoko fans are known for.

Asante Kotoko quest for the GPL