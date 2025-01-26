Justice Blay powers Asante Kotoko to extend 4 points lead over Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Karela United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the Ghana Premier League.

Captain Justice Blay's decisive penalty was enough to propel the Porcupine Warriors to the top of the league table after match week 18, increasing their lead over Accra Hearts of Oak.

Kotoko dominated the first half with 57% possession but struggled to break down a resilient Karela United defence.

Despite registering six goal attempts, only two were on target, leaving the first half goalless.

In the 69th minute, Baba Yahaya was fouled in the box, and Justice Blay stepped up to calmly convert the penalty.

Karela United failed to mount a comeback, and the match ended with Kotoko taking all three points.

Karela United managed just one shot on target throughout the game, and the defeat leaves them at the bottom of the league table with only 14 points after 18 games.

Asante Kotoko's dominance

The Porcupine Warriors are in excellent form, extending their unbeaten run to seven matches in the league.

This crucial win sees them climb to the top of the Ghana Premier League table with 34 points—one point ahead of second-placed Bibiani Gold Stars and five points clear of arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak, who sit in 5th place.

Kotoko remains determined to clinch the league title this season, building momentum as the competition heats up.