It’s an honour to wear the Kotoko jersey; I’m here to deliver - Michael Sefah

Asante Kotoko's newly signed centre-back, Micheal Sefah, says it is an honour for him to put on the Porcupine Warrior’s jersey and that he is in to deliver for the team.

The 29-year-old player signed from lower division side Port City FC and is expected to boost Kotoko's defence and midfield.

Sefah signing for Asante Kotoko in the second transfer window ahead of the Ghana Premier League second round stated

Signing for Kotoko is a proud moment for me. This is a club with such a rich history and a massive following, and I feel honoured to wear this jersey.

Knowing the task ahead and what it takes to put on the Porcupine Warriors’ jersey, the player is confident in delivering his best performance for the team.

I know there’s strong competition for places with the likes of Ablorh, Samba, and Ansu already here, but I welcome that challenge.

Competing with such quality players will only push me to work harder and be at my best. I’m ready to give my all on the pitch and contribute to the team’s success. The fans deserve nothing less than our best effort, and I’m here to deliver.

The player is set to compete for Asante Kotoko in their next game against Karela United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Asante Kotoko head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has heaped praises on Sefah

Commenting on the signing, Kotoko head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum expressed his satisfaction, saying:

Michael is a fantastic addition to our team. His ability to play both as a centre-back and in defensive midfield gives us great tactical flexibility. He completed our centre-back options, as we previously had only three senior ones in Ablorh, Samba, and Ansu. Michael’s arrival not only strengthens our defence but also provides leadership and stability, which will be crucial as we compete on multiple fronts.