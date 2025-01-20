GPL: Bismark Teye scores on debut for Basake Holy Stars against Aduana Stars

Ghanaian teenage sensation Bismark Teye marked his Ghana Premier League (GPL) debut in style, scoring a crucial goal to secure a 1-1 draw for Basake Holy Stars against Aduana Stars at the AA Sports Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The 18-year-old attacker made an instant impact, finding the net in the 87th minute after coming on as a second-half substitute. His timely strike rescued a point for the newly promoted side in a hard-fought encounter.

Match recap

Aduana Stars dominated the early exchanges, testing the resilience of Basake Holy Stars’ defence. Their persistence paid off in the first half when Alex Boakye calmly converted a penalty after a defensive error forced a foul in the 18-yard box.

Despite being under pressure, Basake Holy Stars held firm and introduced Teye in the 75th minute to add firepower to their attack. The young forward delivered in dramatic fashion, latching onto a well-placed pass to slot home the equaliser just three minutes before full-time.

Teye's reaction

Overjoyed with his debut goal, Teye expressed his gratitude and optimism in an interview

I was so happy making my debut in the GPL after a long wait. I'm really excited my debut came with a goal that was the equaliser for the team. At least my goal helped secure a point for the club.

The striker also appreciated the support he received from his new teammates and technical staff:

I want to say a big thank you to my teammates and the technical team for embracing me warmly since I joined the club. That has made me feel at home, and hopefully, we can achieve more together.

Background and future prospects

Teye recently joined Basake Holy Stars from Real Academikals FC during the January transfer window. His impressive debut performance has sparked hopes of a bright future for the youngster, who is eager to cement his place in the starting lineup.