GPL: Hearts of Oak hold Samartex to stalemate in a dramatic encounter

Accra Hearts of Oak secured their first-ever point against FC Samartex 1996 at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Sunday afternoon in a thrilling Ghana Premier League (GPL) matchday 17 clash.

The Phobians, who had suffered defeats in their last two visits to the Nsenkyire Sports Arena, surprised fans with a resilient performance to break their losing streak in a match characterized by intense action.

Defending champions Samartex started on the front foot, nearly finding the back of the net in the 14th minute, but their attempt narrowly missed the post.

Despite their early dominance, both sides struggled to create clear chances, with the first half ending in a goalless draw.

After the break, Samartex maintained their dominance in possession. However, Hearts of Oak had a golden opportunity to take the lead when Hamzah Issah, set up by Mawuli Wayo, saw his effort brilliantly saved by the Samartex goalkeeper.

Both teams displayed exceptional effort, but neither could break the deadlock, resulting in a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes.

Current standings and next matches

The draw moves Hearts of Oak to 5th place on the GPL table with 29 points from 17 games. This result marks their first point in two away matches at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena and their second-ever in all competitions against Samartex.

Samartex, meanwhile, have extended their unbeaten run against Hearts of Oak to four games across all competitions, including two wins and two draws.