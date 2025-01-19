We are fully prepared for Hearts of Oak game - Samartex coach

FC Samartex 1996 head coach Christopher Ennin has emphasised his team’s readiness for their highly anticipated clash against Accra Hearts of Oak.

Samartex will host the Phobians at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Sunday afternoon in a matchweek 17 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

Ahead of the crucial encounter, Christopher Ennin expressed confidence in his team’s preparation and highlighted the level of readiness required to face a top team like Hearts of Oak.

We have prepared fully for this game. Playing against a team like Hearts of Oak is not something you can take lightly, so we have prepared psychologically, mentally, and physically. The boys are ready for the game.

Samartex will aim to secure all three points against the Phobians in today’s match.

A win for Samartex, the defending champions, will move them from the 9th position in the league log after 17 games; a victory that will see them edging Accra Hearts of Oak three times in a row.

Accra Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, will be seeking their first victory over the title holders in the league and move to the top of the table.

Match statistics

FC Samartex has managed only one win in their last five matches, with one draw and three losses. They have scored two goals while conceding four.

Hearts of Oak have struggled at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena, losing all their away league games against Samartex in their last two visits.