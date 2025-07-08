6 mistakes that make you look desperate when looking for a job

Being jobless can be sickening but let's be honest about one thing. No one, absolutely no one, wants to appear desperate, especially when they're chasing that dream job or even just trying to land a job. You're keen, you're motivated, and you're ready to roll up your sleeves. All fantastic qualities! But there's a delicate tightrope walk between showing genuine enthusiasm and inadvertently sending out signals that scream "I'll take anything!"

It's a common trap, often born out of anxiety and the very real pressure of needing employment. But if you're serious about landing the right role, it's crucial to understand how your actions might be perceived.

Let’s unpack six things you might be doing that, bless your cotton socks, could be making you look a bit more desperate than you intend.

1. You're Bombarding Them with Your Brilliant Presence

Imagine this scenario: you've sent off your cracking CV and a perfectly tailored cover letter. Good on you! But then, a mere day later, you're on the phone. Then an email. Then a LinkedIn message. And perhaps another email, just for good measure. While a polite follow-up after a reasonable period (say, the time they indicated, or a week or two if they didn't) shows excellent initiative, becoming a regular fixture in their inbox or call history swiftly crosses into the realm of a nuisance.

It suggests you're not confident that your application stands on its own merit. Instead, you seem desperate for any attention, rather than a genuine consideration for the role. Recruiters are juggling dozens, if not hundreds, of applications; respecting their process and their time is a sign of professionalism, not a lack of keenness.

2. You're Selling Yourself Short (or for Any Price)

When you're really itching for a job, it's tempting to make yourself as accommodating as possible. But there’s a distinct difference between being flexible and utterly undercutting your own worth. If, during an interview, you immediately agree to the lowest possible salary or terms without any consideration, or perhaps even volunteer to take less, it can be a bit of a give-away.

It suggests you're simply desperate for a job, any job, rather than believing in your own value and seeking a role that truly matches your skills and experience. Similarly, telling an employer you're willing to do "absolutely anything" often backfires. While it signals eagerness, it can also suggest a lack of clear career direction or an inability to identify where your specific talents truly lie. Employers want someone who can fill a particular gap, not just a willing warm body.

3. You're Displaying the Visible Wobbles and Begging for a Chance

Interviews are nerve-wracking, no doubt about it. A touch of nerves is perfectly normal and even endearing; it shows you care. But if you come across as overtly anxious, constantly apologising for minor things, or worse, outright pleading for the job with phrases like "I'm so desperate for this job, please just give me a chance," it can be a real red flag.

Employers are looking for someone who can handle pressure, who is confident (but not arrogant) in their abilities, and who believes they are a solid fit for the team. Visible distress or appeals to sympathy can unfortunately signal fragility or a lack of self-assuredness, making them question your ability to cope with the demands of the role.

4. You're Putting in a Half-Hearted Effort

This particular point isn't about being overtly desperate in your words, but rather in your actions, which then imply desperation. When you send off a CV that's clearly generic, slapped together, and not tailored to the specific role or company, it screams "I'm just spraying and praying." You're hoping something sticks, which in itself suggests you're desperate for any opportunity, not this one in particular.

Similarly, turning up late to an interview without a good reason, or being utterly unprepared (not having researched the company, or unable to articulate why you want this job), makes it seem like you're simply desperate to get any interview, rather than genuinely interested in this specific role. It shows a lack of focused effort, hinting that you're just grasping at straws.

5. You're Spinning a Yarn (or Worse, an Outright Lie)

Finally, and perhaps most damagingly, is the desperate attempt to over-inflate your experience or outright fabricate information. Whether it's adding a few extra months to a previous role, wildly exaggerating your responsibilities, or even creating fake references, these are desperate measures that rarely, if ever, pay off.

Recruiters and HR professionals have sophisticated ways of verifying information, and being found out – even after getting the job – can lead to immediate dismissal and significant reputational damage. It's a clear sign that you're so desperate to get in, you're willing to compromise your integrity, which no reputable employer wants on their team.

6. You're Always Available, Immediately

Being responsive is great, but being too available can inadvertently send the wrong signal. If you consistently reply to emails at odd hours, immediately clear your entire schedule for a last-minute interview request, or give the impression that you have absolutely nothing else going on in your life, it can subtly suggest a lack of demand for your time.

Employers often perceive candidates who have other commitments or options (even if they don't, or they're just managing their time well) as being more valuable or in-demand. While you should certainly be responsive and accommodating, appearing to have no boundaries or other priorities can sometimes translate into a perception that you're desperate and thus, less desirable.