GPL: We are coming with all our ammunition to beat Asante Kotoko – Vision FC coach

Vision Football Club head coach Nana Agyemang has sounded a confident warning to Asante Kotoko ahead of their upcoming Ghana Premier League clash.
The match, scheduled for Sunday afternoon at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, will see the Porcupine Warriors aiming to extend their impressive run of form, with four wins in their last five games. However, Coach Agyemang insists his team is prepared to upset the odds and take all three points from the encounter.
For me, I think the team that is complacent is going to lose this game. Vision has nothing to lose. We are the underdogs, but we are coming in with what we know, what we have, and every ammunition that we’ve got to take three points. If Kotoko underrates Vision, they do so at their own peril
Despite Vision FC's current 11th position in the league standings compared to Kotoko’s fifth-place ranking, Coach Agyemang believes the prospect of playing against one of Ghana’s football giants serves as a major source of inspiration for his players.
Playing against Kotoko is a huge motivation. For my lads, the challenge itself is exciting, and we’re ready to make the most of it
This highly anticipated clash promises to be a thrilling encounter, as Vision FC looks to defy expectations and halt Kotoko’s momentum in the league.
Asante Kotoko vs Vision FC stats
Asante Kotoko, the host, has won 4 matches in their last 5 games played, and they have scored 8 goals, conceding 3.
Visons FC on the other hand have won 2 matches and have drawn 2 losing just one.