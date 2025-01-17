GPL: Kotoko signs 'deadly' striker Isaac Mintah on two-and-half-year deal

Asante Kotoko has officially secured the signature of striker Isaac Mintah following the successful completion of his medical examination.

The 26-year-old forward has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors as the club strengthens its squad ahead of the second round of the 2025 Ghana Premier League season.

Mintah, formerly of Legon Cities and Aduana Stars, emerged as one of the most outstanding performers in the 2023/24 league season. He scored nine goals and provided three assists in just 11 matches, cementing his reputation as one of the league's most lethal attackers.

His exceptional form drew the attention of Kotoko, who aim to capitalise on his goal-scoring prowess to reclaim the Ghana Premier League title.

Mintah’s aspirations with Kotoko

Expressing his excitement after joining the club, Mintah shared his enthusiasm for being part of a team with a rich winning tradition.

I’m so happy to join Kotoko; it’s a huge moment in my career. This club has a strong winning mentality, and I’m ready to be part of that

He acknowledged the intense competition for places within the team, particularly in the attacking department, but emphasised his determination to secure a spot.

I know there’s a lot of competition for places here, especially in the attacking areas, but that only motivates me to push harder and improve every day. I’m here to give my best, help the team, and contribute to the success of this great club

Kotoko’s campaign for the title