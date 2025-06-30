Kofi Boat seeks extra time for extradition papers in $100M scam case

Following his arrest on June 13, 2025, Ghanaian businessman Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, better known as Kofi Boat, reappeared before an Accra Magistrate’s Court on June 26. His legal team requested a 14‑day extension to compile essential documents in preparation for extradition proceedings to the US.

However, only 10 days were granted, following submissions from the Deputy Attorney General, Justice Srem‑Sai.

READ MORE: King Paluta lashes out at fan during London show for not enjoying his performance

During the hearing, Kofi Boat maintained that he operates a legitimate frozen‑foods business with over 13 branches across Ghana. He categorically denied all fraud allegations. His lawyers also challenged the widely reported $100 million figure, stating the true amount involved is closer to $300,000, earned through lawful transactions in his business.

Kofi Boat remains in custody at the National Investigations Bureau (NIB). His wife is reportedly assisting with the preparation of business documentation for use in his defence.

This case forms part of a broader criminal investigation involving three Ghanaian nationals, Kofi Boat, an individual known as “Agony,” and a third unnamed suspect, who the US has accused of orchestrating a massive $100 million romance‑scheme and money‑laundering operation.

READ MORE: Nigerian actor and filmmaker Kayode Adewumi passes away in Toronto