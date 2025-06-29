Nigerian actor and filmmaker Kayode Adewumi passes away in Toronto

Renowned Nigerian actor, filmmaker, and director, Kayode Peters Adewumi, has sadly passed away in Toronto, Canada, following a prolonged illness.

The announcement was made via an Instagram post by his family, confirming that Adewumi died peacefully on the morning of Saturday, 28 June 2025.

According to the family, the late filmmaker had been contending with a long-term illness prior to his passing. They have requested privacy and compassion as they make the necessary funeral arrangements, with further details to be shared in due course.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved, Kayode Peters Adewumi, who passed on peacefully this morning June 28, 2025, in Toronto, Canada,” the statement read. “KP braved, challenged and conquered a long time illness until his last breath this morning.”

Described as “a cherished son, husband, father, brother, and friend, a gifted filmmaker, actor and producer whose work inspired many,” the family noted that “beyond his talent, it was his kindness, warmth, and generous spirit that truly defined him. He touched countless lives, both on and off the screen, and will be deeply missed.”

Adewumi was widely recognised as a key figure in contemporary Nigerian theatre and television, earning acclaim for his role in the widely celebrated production Extended Family, along with numerous other stage plays and sitcoms.

He rose to prominence as the creative force behind Flatmates, a popular comedy series that captivated audiences in the early 2000s.

His artistic journey began with Theatre 15 at the University of Lagos, from where he transitioned into television, producing well-known titles such as Twilight Zone and Flatmates.

Adewumi later expanded into film, directing titles including 13 Letters (2019) and Crazy Grannies (2021), among others.

ALSO READ: How to create a home workout routine without equipment