Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 entertainment stories in Ghana you may have missed(23- 27 June )

Life moves quickly — and in Ghana’s entertainment world, it’s even faster. That’s why Your Weekly Pulse is here to catch you up on the hottest moments, scandals, and stories that set timelines ablaze. From viral music news to controversial court cases, here are the top five headlines you may have missed this week.

1. Ananzo speaks on Davido’s $5,000 gift: 'The world will know soon'

Ghanaian skit creator Ananzo sparked buzz after receiving a $5,000 cash gift from Nigerian superstar Davido. In a video that went viral, Ananzo teased his plans for the money, promising fans they would “know soon.” The gesture has not only elevated Ananzo’s visibility but also inspired debate around the power of celebrity support in the digital age.

2. Kofi Boat challenges extradition in $100M U.S. romance scam case

Close friend of Shatta Wale and self-proclaimed businessman, Kofi Boat, is in the spotlight after being linked to a $100 million romance scam investigation in the U.S. Arrested alongside others by the FBI, Boat is now challenging attempts to extradite him to the United States, claiming violations of his rights. The legal drama is gaining traction on Ghanaian social media.

3. Kissing at the Arch: LGBTQ+ couple sparks controversy in Ghana

Photos of a South African gay couple kissing under Ghana’s Independence Arch ignited fierce debate online. Supporters hailed it as a bold act of visibility; critics condemned it as disrespectful to a national monument. The incident has reignited conversations around LGBTQ+ rights, freedom of expression, and Ghana’s proposed anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

Some online users praised the pair for boldly championing LGBTQ+ visibility in a region where homosexuality remains heavily stigmatised and criminalised. However, many others voiced strong objections—not necessarily to their sexual orientation, but to the perceived disrespect of a national symbol.

4. Fire destroys influencer Sarah Lawson’s home

Popular Ghanaian lifestyle influencer Sarah Lawson is counting her blessings after surviving a fire that gutted her home. The incident occurred in the early hours of June 26, with Lawson sharing emotional footage online. Thankfully, she and her neighbours escaped unharmed. Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service quickly responded to control the blaze.

This incident came just a day after another major fire was reported near the National Lotteries office, opposite the Arts Centre in Accra, on Tuesday, 24 June 2025. Reports from local media suggest that the fire was triggered by a faulty gas cylinder, leading to the destruction of over 50 wooden structures filled with goods. Although no injuries or fatalities were recorded in that case, several traders suffered significant losses. Firefighters, once again, managed to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby areas.

5. Agradaa loses bid to dismiss Empress Gifty’s GH¢20M defamation suit

Televangelist Nana Agradaa faced a courtroom setback as the Tema High Court dismissed her motion to strike out a defamation suit filed by gospel singer Empress Gifty. The court also imposed a GH¢6,000 fine on Agradaa for causing delays.

Following the court session, Agradaa addressed her followers in a TikTok livestream, where she reacted to the ruling and revealed her next steps. Appearing upbeat and confident, the televangelist was seen departing the court premises with her husband as supporters cheered her on. Meanwhile, Gifty’s legal team is also demanding a public apology over derogatory remarks made online.