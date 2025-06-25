Ghanaians divided as gay couple share kissing photos at Independence Arch

Two South African men, known as Rue and Lue, have ignited a social media firestorm after sharing photos of themselves kissing beneath Ghana’s iconic Independence Arch.

The couple, clad in coordinated red-themed outfits, posed affectionately at one of Ghana’s most recognisable national monuments. One of the men, who is light-skinned, wore an oversized red and black tailor-made suit, while his partner, who is dark-skinned, sported a red leather jacket, matching shorts, and a red shirt.

Their bold display of affection under the monument—widely regarded as a symbol of national pride and liberation—has drawn a spectrum of responses from netizens.

Mixed Reactions

Some online users praised the pair for boldly championing LGBTQ+ visibility in a region where homosexuality remains heavily stigmatised and criminalised. However, many others voiced strong objections—not necessarily to their sexual orientation, but to the perceived disrespect of a national symbol.

Critics argued that the Independence Arch is more than just a tourist attraction; it is a site that holds deep cultural and historical significance.

This is disrespectful to our country’s culture. This has nothing to do with homophobia but rather your flagrant disregard for the people of our land. Why not go take these photos in Saudi Arabia? Or Qatar?

wrote one user.

Media personality Saminiwaa weighed in on the controversy in a post that acknowledged the need for LGBTQ+ rights advocacy but questioned the execution.

I fully support the fight against homophobia and the push for equal rights. But this isn’t the way to go about it. There’s a difference between raising awareness and crossing legal or cultural lines. Disregarding laws or desecrating national symbols doesn’t help the cause, it risks fuelling more backlash and making it harder for those genuinely affected,

she wrote.

She continued:

Advocacy should inspire understanding, not provoke unnecessary resistance. We need smarter, more respectful ways to create change

The situation took another twist when some users speculated that the act might be part of a state-sanctioned move to attract international LGBTQ+ aid and visibility. One comment, referencing the visibility of the monument and the presumed presence of security, alleged ulterior motives behind the photoshoot.

I suspect that this is a gov’t sponsored project aimed at attracting aid and support from the LGBTQ+ community. How else do we explain the fact that this activity was taking place in a designated security surveillance zone? Guess who posted this… KOD,