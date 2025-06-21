KOKA urges FBI to investigate Criss Waddle’s source of wealth, calls it suspicious

Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, widely recognised as KOKA, a prominent entertainment and political critic, has issued a public challenge to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), urging them to scrutinise the source of wealth of Ghanaian musician Criss Waddle. KOKA's call comes amidst a backdrop of recent, high-profile arrests in Ghana, executed by or in collaboration with the FBI, targeting individuals suspected of involvement in fraudulent activities.

In a video circulating on social media, KOKA articulated his suspicions, directly referencing Criss Waddle's public statements regarding Ghana's economic situation. According to KOKA, Criss Waddle has been critical of the former President Akufo-Addo's administration for allegedly "ruining the country," even while reportedly displaying an opulent lifestyle.

"His eyes were on Nana Addo so FBI should investigate him because his source of revenue is questionable to me," KOKA declared.

KOKA's demand for FBI intervention is not made in isolation; it follows a discernible increase in the agency's activity, or at least a heightened awareness of its reach, within Ghana. The focus on the FBI intensified significantly following the extradition of popular Ghanaian influencer and musician Mona Faiz Montrage, widely known as Hajia4Reall, to the United States.

Hajia4Reall was arrested in the United Kingdom in November 2022 and subsequently extradited to the US in May 2023. In February 2024, she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to receive stolen money, specifically related to romance scams that defrauded elderly Americans. She was later sentenced in June 2024 to a term of imprisonment followed by supervised release, and agreed to pay substantial forfeiture and restitution.

Since Hajia4Reall's case, public reports and social media discussions in Ghana have indicated a more active pursuit of individuals suspected of cybercrime, particularly romance scams and money laundering, by US law enforcement agencies. While the FBI does not typically publicise ongoing investigations or arrests in detail, particularly concerning foreign nationals without direct US charges being unsealed, the perception on the ground is that there have been further arrests of individuals in Ghana related to such transnational fraud schemes.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale distances himself from alleged fraud case involving Godfather Kofi Boat