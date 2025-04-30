Break-ups don’t always end with silence — especially in the age of Instagram stories, cryptic tweets, and public “likes.” While your ex may not say it outright, their behaviour online can speak volumes. If you're starting to wonder whether those posts are “just posts” or cleverly disguised bait, you might be onto something.

Here are five clear signs your ex is trying to get your attention on social media — and what it really means.

1. They Suddenly Become Extremely Active Online

Before the break-up, they barely posted. Now, they’re everywhere — flooding your feed with selfies, gym videos, and “living my best life” captions. While people do move on and glow up after a split, “a sudden spike in online presence” may be more about you than them.

- They post stories at times they know you’ll be online.

- Their captions feel performative — overly confident or suspiciously deep.

- It seems like they’re trying to prove something.

If they didn’t care, they wouldn’t need an audience — especially not you.

2. They Start Posting Things You Both Loved

That song you used to play on long drives? Now it’s mysteriously in their story. The restaurant you introduced them to? Suddenly tagged in a post. Shared interests that once meant something between you now show up in their content, almost like a nudge.

- They post throwbacks or subtle references to your shared memories.

- They start quoting inside jokes or favourite shows.

- Places you visited together start popping up again on their feed.

This is classic nostalgia marketing — but you’re the target audience.

3. They Engage With Your Content in Odd Ways

They’ve stopped talking to you, but they’re still very much watching. Whether it’s liking your old photos, replying to your stories anonymously, or leaving emoji-only comments, these micro-interactions are subtle but intentional.

- They like your stories but don’t speak.

- They comment vaguely, enough to be noticed but not start a conversation.

- They unfollow and re-follow you — as if to say, “I’m still here.”

This is the modern-day equivalent of walking past your house “by accident.”

4. They Post About “Healing” — With a Side of Shade

If your ex has suddenly turned into a philosopher, posting deep quotes, breakup songs, or emotionally-charged captions, it might not be just self-reflection — especially if there’s an undertone that feels directed at “you”.

- “I’ve learned not to trust so easily anymore.”

- “Some people only love you when it’s convenient.”

- “I’m finally putting myself first — no more drama.”

It’s not healing; it’s “emotional subtweeting”. And it’s designed to make you feel either guilty or curious.

5. They Try to Make You Jealous — On Purpose

You see them posting with new people, laughing in group settings, or suddenly showing off luxury items, romantic dinners, or flirty comments. While some of it may be genuine, it can also be a calculated effort to show they’re “winning” the break-up.

- They show off a new flame right after you post something sentimental.

- They tag mutual friends in “fun” posts without inviting you.

- They make it known that they’re unbothered — loudly.

Real confidence doesn’t need to be shouted online. When someone’s secure, they don’t post with you in mind.

Your ex might be trying to get your attention for many reasons — loneliness, regret, ego, or simply boredom. But that doesn’t mean you have to engage.