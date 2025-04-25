Ghana’s fashion scene is bursting with talent, and some of the boldest trendsetters are women who use their platforms to inspire, influence, and redefine style. Whether they’re gracing red carpets or serving everyday elegance, these fashionistas know exactly how to make a statement.

If you're looking to refresh your wardrobe or spice up your style mood board, here are 7 Ghanaian female fashion influencers you should be following right now:

1. Nana Akua Addo

No one does fashion drama quite like Nana Akua Addo. From red carpet showstoppers to editorial-worthy street style, she delivers high fashion moments with fierce confidence.

She’s the ultimate style risk-taker, and somehow, she never misses.

2. Akosua Vee

Akosua Vee, the ever-stylish wife of A Plus, merges modest fashion with sophistication.

Whether she’s rocking kente, a tailored suit, or everyday chic, her looks always exude grace and polish. She’s your go-to for classy, clean-cut fashion.

3. Ama Burland

Ama’s style is all about elegant minimalism and soft luxury. From curated neutrals to perfectly styled two-pieces, she brings effortlessness to fashion in a way that’s both aspirational and accessible.

Her page is perfect for everyday style inspiration with a luxe twist.

4. Ellen Osabutey

Bold yet refined, Ellen makes a strong fashion statement with every post. Her wardrobe is a striking mix of crisp lines, bold colour blocks, and on-trend ensembles.

She knows how to play with silhouettes and always finishes a look with confidence.

5. Gisela Amponsah

Gisela is not afraid to take risks — and that’s what makes her a standout. From experimental makeup to daring fashion choices, she’s constantly evolving her style.

Her page is a playground of creativity and edge, perfect for fashionistas who love to break the rules.

6. Ella Bennett

Ella is the queen of clean aesthetics. Her love for bright and nude tones, flowing pieces, and structured simplicity makes her a true champion of modern feminine fashion.

If you love curated feeds and minimal-chic vibes, she’s one to follow.

7. Cookie xx (Ann)

The Street Style Sweetheart Cookie xx, also known as Ann, is a certified Gen Z fashion star. She brings playful, funky street-style energy to Ghana’s digital fashion scene. Think baggy trousers, crop tops, bucket hats, and bold sneakers — she makes every fit look fun and fearless. If you want style with attitude, she’s your girl.