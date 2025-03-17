4 fashionable wives of our prominent MPs

In Ghanaian politics, the wives of Members of Parliament (MPs) often stand out not only for their support of their husbands but also for their impeccable fashion choices. These women have become style icons, influencing trends and showcasing their sophisticated tastes

READ ALSO: Here are 6 ancient Ghanaian fashion trends making a comeback

Let’s take a closer look at four fashionable wives of MPs who continue to capture the spotlight with their style.

1. Gifty Mawunya Dumelo

Wife of actor-turned-politician John Dumelo, who represents the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo Esq. is renowned for her elegant fashion sense.

Whether attending political events or social gatherings, Gifty stuns in both modern and traditional attire. Her style radiates grace, effortlessly blending elegance with contemporary trends.

2. Vera George

Vera George, wife of Sam George, the MP for Ningo-Prampram, is another standout in the fashion scene. With a preference for bold colours and sleek designs, Vera’s fashion choices reflect confidence and sophistication.

READ ALSO: Here are 6 Ghanaian female celebrities whose fashion sense is worth emulating

She knows how to make a statement with minimal effort, establishing herself as a style icon in her own right.

3. Akosua Vee

Akosua Vee, wife of Kwame A Plus, known for his activism and bold views, brings a creative and youthful flair to fashion. Her style, combining traditional African elements with modern fashion, is both playful and refined.

Akosua’s looks perfectly represent her vibrant personality and sense of individuality.

4. Nuheila Seidu

Nuheila Seidu, wife of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MP for North Tongu, exudes timeless elegance. Known for her polished and sophisticated outfits, she maintains a chic yet understated style. Whether attending formal events or casual gatherings, Nuheila’s fashion remains refined, making her a true fashion inspiration.