Here are 6 ancient Ghanaian fashion trends making a comeback

6 Ancient Ghanaian Fashion Trends Making a Comeback Fashion is cyclical, and what was once old inevitably becomes new again. Ghanaian fashion, rich in cultural heritage and bold aesthetics, is no exception. Many traditional styles that once defined the wardrobes of past generations are now returning with a modern twist.

From intricately woven fabrics to statement accessories, here are six ancient Ghanaian fashion trends making a stylish comeback. 1. Kente Cloth in Contemporary Styles Kente, the iconic handwoven fabric historically worn by Ashanti and Ewe royalty, dates back to the 17th century. It was pioneered by Ashanti weavers, particularly from the town of Bonwire, who were inspired by intricate weaving techniques from the Dyula people of Ivory Coast.

Once reserved for kings and noble families, Kente is now being incorporated into everyday fashion, including casual wear, sneakers, and even corporate attire. Modern designers are reimagining Kente with contemporary cuts, blending tradition with modernity in an exciting way.

2. Batakari (Smock) Revolution The Northern Ghanaian smock, or Batakari, has origins tracing back to the 18th and 19th centuries. It was traditionally worn by Dagomba, Mamprusi, and Gonja warriors and leaders. Famous figures like Yaa Naa Yakubu I, a prominent Dagbon ruler, popularised the Batakari in leadership circles.

Recently, it has gained renewed attention, not just among politicians and cultural enthusiasts but also in urban street fashion. With updated tailoring and sleeker designs, Batakari is now being worn as a fashion statement by both men and women.

3. Beaded Jewellery Resurgence Ghanaian beads have long been a symbol of status, tradition, and beauty, dating back to the 14th and 15th centuries. The Krobo and Ashanti people were known for their intricate bead-making techniques, with beads used to signify milestones like puberty, marriage, or royalty.

Today, beaded jewellery is making a resurgence, adorning wrists, necks, and even waistlines, blending traditional artistry with contemporary aesthetics.

4. The Return of Adinkra Symbols Adinkra prints originated in the early 19th century and were first created by the Gyaman people of present-day Côte d’Ivoire before being adopted by the Ashanti.

Traditionally, these symbols were used on funeral cloths and sacred garments. Nana Kwadwo Agyemang Adinkra, a Gyaman king, is credited with pioneering the use of these symbolic designs. Now modernised, Adinkra prints are integrated into everyday fashion, from t-shirts and dresses to accessories and even footwear, celebrating Ghanaian heritage with a fresh twist. 5. Raffia and Straw Accessories Handwoven raffia hats, baskets, and sandals have been part of Ghanaian rural fashion since at least the 16th century, crafted mainly by the Frafra and Kassena-Nankana people of Northern Ghana.

These accessories, once used for practical and ceremonial purposes, are making a grand return to mainstream fashion. Designers are embracing the eco-friendly nature of these materials, transforming them into trendy fashion pieces that are both sustainable and stylish.

6. The Classic Slit and Kaba Revival A staple of Ghanaian women’s fashion, the Slit and Kaba—believed to have emerged in the late 19th and early 20th centuries—was influenced by European Victorian-era blouses adapted by Ghanaian women. It gained prominence through pioneering women like Rebecca Naa Dedei Aryeetey, a political activist and fashion icon of the early 20th century. Once considered old-fashioned, the Slit and Kaba have become a must-have ensemble for young women looking to merge elegance with cultural identity, with modern fabric choices, creative cuts, and vibrant styling.