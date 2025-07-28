Davido joins Ghanaians to mourn Daddy Lumba while performing on stage in Toronto [Video]

Nigerian-American singer, songwriter, and record producer David Adedeji Adeleke OON, popularly known as Davido, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba during his Five Alive Tour in Toronto, Canada, over the weekend.

In a video widely circulating online, Davido is seen on stage as his DJ plays "Aben Wo Ha," one of Daddy Lumba’s most iconic songs.

The crowd joined in, singing along with emotion as Davido dedicated the performance to the memory of the highlife icon.

The tribute has been praised by fans and music lovers across the continent as a show of respect from one musical great to another.

This emotional gesture came just hours after the news broke that Charles Kojo Fosu, known professionally as Daddy Lumba, had passed away at the age of 60 following a short illness.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Ghanaian highlife music, Daddy Lumba’s powerful vocals, poetic songwriting, and over three decades of musical excellence left an indelible mark on generations of fans both in Ghana and abroad.

In an official statement released by the Fosu family on Saturday, July 26, 2025, the legend’s passing was confirmed:

With profound sorrow and deep grief, the Fosu family announces the passing of Ghana's beloved musical icon, Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, who passed away earlier today, Saturday, July 26, 2025, after a short illness.

The family’s statement, signed by Fati Ali Yallah, Esq., further highlighted Daddy Lumba’s legacy, describing him as a cultural icon whose music served as the soundtrack to love stories, personal struggles, and national pride:

Daddy Lumba was more than a musician; he was a cultural icon whose music touched countless lives. His soulful voice provided the soundtrack to our love stories, and his poignant lyrics captured the poetry of our struggles, dreams, and resilience.

As the nation mourns, the Fosu family has asked for privacy during this time of immense grief:

During this time of immense loss, we respectfully request privacy for the family and loved ones as they navigate this profound grief. Details of funeral arrangements will be shared in the coming days.

To honour his memory, the Fosu family, in collaboration with the Creative Arts Agency, has announced plans to host a candlelight vigil on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at Independence Square in Accra starting at 6:00 p.m.