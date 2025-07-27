How President John Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo reacted to Daddy Lumba's death

Ghana's fiercest political rivals found common ground in sorrow as both President John Mahama and former President Akufo-Addo delivered heartfelt tributes to the nation's beloved highlife king, revealing just how deeply Daddy Lumba's music touched lives across party lines.

The music legend's sudden death at Accra's Bank Hospital on Saturday left President Mahama reaching for words that could capture a nation's loss.

In his Facebook tribute, he didn't just mourn a musician, he mourned the voice of Ghana itself.

Delivering perhaps the most poetic description of the artist's legacy, Mahama wrote:

I have learnt with deep sorrow the passing of Ghanaian music legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba. Lumba's unmatched musical genius provided the soundtrack to our lives, carrying us through various phases of life. The beats to his memorable songs may have died down, but his enduring legacy will echo through the ages.

His official condolences carried the weight of emotions which was unmistakably personal, as he shared his "heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones for this irreplaceable loss."

Akufo-Addo's reaction

Akufo-Addo's tribute took an unexpectedly intimate turn, revealing how Daddy Lumba became an unlikely political ally. The former President opened up about a friendship that went beyond entertainment into the heart of Ghanaian democracy.

Before making a remarkable confession about his political career, Akufo-Addo shared:

Daddy Lumba, as we affectionately call him, was a pantheon among musical greats of all-time and had a special connection with his fans and the entire nation.

He credited the musician's work as "lasting contributions to my presidential journey," adding that "These songs will forever be etched in the annals of the political campaign of the New Patriotic Party."

The revelation showed how deeply music and politics intertwine in Ghana, where campaign songs can make or break electoral fortunes.

Akufo-Addo's closing prayer reflected the spiritual dimension of Ghanaian grief:

May he peacefully rest in the Bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection, when we shall all meet again.