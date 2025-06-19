Makola onion seller sues Telecel Ghana, demanding GH¢2 million

Telecel, operating as Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited, is facing a GH¢2 million lawsuit lodged by Madam Faustina Djagbele Abbey, an onion vendor based near Accra's bustling Makola Market.

Madam Abbey contends that the telecom giant has severely infringed upon her privacy, personal freedoms, and image rights.

Documents submitted to the High Court by her legal representative, Mr. Bernard Owiredu Donkor of Thompson Law Consult, detail Madam Abbey's claim that Telecel incorporated her photograph into marketing campaigns for its "Telecel Red Save" product without her knowledge or authorisation.

The photograph in question has reportedly been extensively disseminated across various platforms, including billboards, conventional media outlets, and social media. Madam Abbey asserts in her statement of claim that she only became aware of this unauthorised usage after being informed by acquaintances and clientele. She states that this unexpected exposure has led to considerable psychological distress, strained family relationships, and fostered misunderstandings regarding her financial circumstances.

She further elaborates that some family members have consequently presumed she has achieved significant financial prosperity, creating an environment of tension and discomfort in her personal life.

Commenting on the situation in her writ, Madam Abbey stated: "The use of my photograph without my consent has unnecessarily exposed me. I am unable to deal with the enormous publicity. It has impacted heavily on my mental health."

She additionally alleges that Telecel's actions were premeditated and exploitative, capitalising on her vulnerable status as a market trader for corporate gain. Madam Abbey has expressed concern that the company's conduct is likely to persist unless the court intervenes.

Madam Abbey is seeking three primary declarations from the High Court:

A declaration confirming that Telecel violated her privacy and personal liberties.

A declaration affirming that her image rights were misused through the unapproved deployment of her photograph.

An order compelling Telecel to remit GH¢2,000,000.00 as redress for the alleged infringements.