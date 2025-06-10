MTN, Telecel and AirtelTigo Ghana to invest approximately $150 million to improve network quality

The three major telecommunications networks in Ghana have committed to investing approximately $150 million collectively by the end of the year to improve the quality of their services.

This was disclosed by the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, during a press briefing on Tuesday, 10th June 2025.

In his address, the Minister acknowledged significant challenges in the sector, accusing the previous Akufo-Addo administration of mismanagement over the past eight years.

He noted that extensive efforts are underway to ensure a significant improvement in service quality and customer experience.

He emphasised that following extensive stakeholder engagements, all operators have been directed to make critical investments to improve their services or face sanctions.

We need intense competition in the sector, but it must be healthy and sustainable. I am committed to value-added data bundle offerings and, most importantly, these policy actions will culminate in price reductions in the medium to long term.

However, recovery from eight years of mismanagement cannot be completed in four months. To this end, I have mandated that all operators make critical investments in their networks to improve quality over the next quarter, from July to September.

Subsequently, the regulator – the National Communications Authority (NCA) – will commence a rigorous quality of service assessment in the final quarter of the year, from October to December, during which defaulting operators will be sanctioned.

He added:

I would also like to commend the CEOs of the three telcos for their commitment to collectively invest approximately $150 million in their networks between now and the end of the year to enhance service quality, either through the acquisition of spectrum or the introduction or acquisition of new transmitters and equipment.

Meanwhile, Mr Nartey George further announced imminent increases in data bundles across the three major telecommunications networks in the country, effective 1st July, as follows: