Telcos to offer special data bundles on 5 national holidays – Sam George

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has announced that his ministry has reached an agreement with the three major Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to provide special data bundle packages for Ghanaians on five national holidays.

According to him, this initiative forms part of the ministry’s broader efforts to ensure more affordable data packages for citizens. He noted that the pilot initiative, launched on Independence Day, was a resounding success.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, 9 April, Mr Nartey George revealed that the Inter-Agency Cost Pricing Committee—established in February—has submitted its roadmap aimed at reducing data charges nationwide.

He highlighted ongoing engagements, led by the Director-General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), to enhance service quality and affordability:

I have personally engaged with the CEOs of the three MNOs, and I am pleased to announce that all three have presented the Ministry and the Regulator with tailored data bundle offers. These are targeted at tertiary students across the country, as well as content creators and those involved in the gig economy.

Mr George also announced the agreement with MTN Ghana, Telecel and AT for special data bundles on five national holidays:

In the interim, I have reached an agreement with all three mobile network operators to introduce unique data bundle packages for all subscribers—essentially, all Ghanaians—on five national holidays: Independence Day, May Day, Republic Day, Founders’ Day, and Farmers’ Day. The test run on Independence Day proved highly successful.

In his address, Mr George further disclosed that the ministry has made a decisive policy decision to approve Technology Neutrality and grant additional spectrum to MTN Ghana.