MTN, Telecel and AT to offer 6GB for Ghs 10 as Independence Day bundle – Sam George

Minister of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Sam Nartey George, has announced a special Independence Day data bundle package from Ghana’s three major telecom providers.
In a statement shared on X, the Ningo-Prampram MP revealed that the package will offer 6GB of data for GHS 10—an upgrade from the usual 1GB or 3GB offered at the same price. This special bundle, authorised by President John Dramani Mahama, was distributed on the grounds of the Independence Day celebrations.
Under the instructions of H.E. John Dramani Mahama, we have reached a special Independence Day bundle package on all three networks in the country. All three telecom companies—MTN Ghana, Telecel Ghana, and AT Ghana—have agreed to offer a GHS 10 bundle, which would provide 6GB of data instead of the usual 1GB regular offering or the 3GB offerings on holidays for the same price.
The Minister also hinted at broader plans for long-term data price reductions, which will be outlined tomorrow.
Tomorrow, the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation will outline short, medium, and long-term plans towards a sustained reduction in data prices.