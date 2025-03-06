This independence must be a moment of reflection for Ghanaians – President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to use this year’s Independence Day celebrations as a period of reflection on the state of the nation.
Addressing the nation on Ghana’s 68th Independence Day at Jubilee House, President Mahama highlighted the profound significance of the occasion in the country’s history.
Ghana’s independence is the single most important event in our history. It is even more significant because it lit the flame of independence in Sub-Saharan Africa by inspiring other countries yielding to colonial exploitation to seek independence and self-determination.
READ ALSO: Ghana Month: 8 underrated Ghanaian delicacies you have to try
He further emphasised that Independence Day provides an opportunity for Ghanaians to honour the struggles of their forebears while using the lessons of the past to shape the nation’s progress.
Fellow compatriots, Independence Day celebrations serve as an opportunity for us to remember our nation’s struggle for freedom and to honour the sacrifices of our forebears who led that struggle to self-rule. It reinforces our national identity, unity, and patriotism while offering a moment for reflection on our progress and the challenges ahead. It presents an opportunity for us to recount our history while learning the lessons it teaches, thereby forging a new path for progress and development.
READ ALSO: Ghana Education Service declares Friday, March 7, a holiday for all public schools
He also paid tribute to Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, describing his vision for an "industrialised, self-reliant Ghana, whose citizens enjoy the highest standard of economic life and a deep sense of self-esteem rooted in patriotism and Pan-Africanism."
The 68th Independence anniversary is being celebrated under the theme ‘Reflect, Review, Reset.’