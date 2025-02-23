Ghana's 68th Independence Day theme unveiled: 'Reflect, Review, and Reset'

The government has officially announced the theme for Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebrations as “Reflect, Review, and Reset”, with this year’s event set to take place at Jubilee House instead of a stadium.

The move follows President John Dramani Mahama’s directive to cut government spending as the country faces economic challenges.

Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday, 22 February, Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, explained the rationale behind the theme, stating that it reflects the national mood following the recent elections.

The theme fits into the general tone in the country at the moment, considering how the elections have gone and the broad consensus that Ghana needs a reset.

This year’s Independence Day will be more modest than previous years, moving away from large-scale stadium events. Kwakye Ofosu noted that the decision to host the event at Jubilee House was not only to reduce costs but also to ensure a shorter and more efficient ceremony.

It also reflects the modesty with which these celebrations are being carried out. The only thing that is constant in human life is change.

Officials believe the change will also prevent health concerns, as previous celebrations have seen attendees fainting due to extreme heat.