As part of efforts to reduce government expenditure amid the current economic conditions, President John Mahama has directed that the 68th Independence Day celebration be held at Jubilee House.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, 12 February, Minister of Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu disclosed that the President has ordered the suspension of the rotational hosting of the national celebration, a policy introduced by former President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

According to him, a government review revealed that the rotational policy incurs additional costs for the state, citing last year’s event in Ho, Volta Region, as an example. Felix Kwakye Ofosu stated:

For instance, the last celebration held in Ho cost the country a staggering 15 million Ghana cedis. Every time the event is hosted outside Accra, we have to bear such costs. In the spirit of reducing non-essential government expenditure, President Mahama has instructed that this rotational policy be suspended.

He added that this year’s celebration will be a modest event rather than the grand ceremony usually held at Independence Square:

We are going to have a significant but cost-effective ceremony at the Presidency. This will help minimise the often huge financial burden that comes with this celebration.

The minister also outlined the series of activities planned for the 68th Independence Day celebrations on 6 March 2025:

There will be a military guard of honour, reviewed by His Excellency the President, along with cultural performances by two groups of basic school pupils and an impactful poetry recital by a senior high school student.

The event will be attended by chiefs, religious leaders, and students from primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions, traders, political party representatives, and other sections of society.