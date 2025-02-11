Minister of State for Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has revealed that the Attorney General (A-G), Dr Dominic Ayine, will hold a press conference in the coming days to explain the rationale behind his recent case withdrawals.

This announcement follows public backlash over the A-G’s decision to file a nolle prosequi, effectively discontinuing seven high-profile cases. A section of critics has since labelled President John Mahama a “clearing agent.”

Notable cases affected by the withdrawals include the ambulance case involving Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, and Richard Jakpa, the COCOBOD trial involving Dr Stephen Opuni and Seidu Agongo, and the Saglemi Housing Case involving Collins Dauda and others.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Channel One TV, Mr Kwakye Ofosu defended the Attorney General’s decision, arguing that the cases were politically motivated.

This was clearly an instance of the law being weaponised against political opponents. It is not in the interest of the people of Ghana for the state to pursue cases that lack merit, as this would amount to a waste of time and resources.

He further explained:

Normally, reasons are not given for a nolle prosequi. Even Godfred Dame did not explain why he let the second accused in the Ato Forson case go free, but this Attorney General, in the spirit of accountability and transparency, will engage the public and give reasons.

Addressing calls for the removal of Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa, Mr Kwakye Ofosu stated that President Mahama would not dismiss appointees of the previous administration without just cause. He explained that the process for removing the EC Chairperson could only proceed if misconduct was established, and no such case had been brought to the President’s attention.