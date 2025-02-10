Trouble for corrupt officials as ORAL Committee finally submits report to Mahama

After 53 days of extensive work, the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) Committee has finally submitted its report to President John Dramani Mahama. The report details cases of corruption involving public officials, particularly under the former government, as part of efforts to combat the menace.

The five-member committee, chaired by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, presented the findings to the President on Monday, 10th February 2025, at the Jubilee House.

In his speech, Mr Ablakwa revealed that the committee received a total of 2,417 cases, with 1,493 reported via phone calls and 924 via emails. He emphasised that the establishment of the committee was both timely and essential in the fight against corruption.

It was the right decision for our country, and it has deepened transparency and accountable governance. Over the last 53 days, we have reviewed these petitions. 44 were received directly from civil society organisations and other public-spirited citizens. 59 out of the 230 cases we reviewed, along with the documents we are submitting today, were cases that had surfaced while the NDC was in opposition.

He further noted that the ORAL Committee successfully prevented the demolition of 50 bungalows, including those belonging to the National Development Authority, by private individuals, with the assistance of National Security.

$21 Billion in Potential Recoveries

Mr Ablakwa disclosed that 36 cases reviewed in detail could lead to the recovery of over $20 billion.

The 36 cases we have reviewed in detail, if successfully pursued, could result in the recovery of $20.49 billion. These include cases such as the National Cathedral, PDS, SML, and GNPC Saltpond decommissioning.

Additionally, he highlighted that cases involving state lands could also lead to significant financial recovery.

We have also estimated the value of state lands captured by individuals. If these individuals are made to pay the conservative market value for the lands they have taken, we could recover approximately $702.8 million for the Ghanaian people.

President Mahama Pledges Action

Receiving the report, President Mahama reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to recovering misappropriated state funds. He announced that the report had been handed over to the Attorney-General, Dr Dominic Ayine, for further action, assuring that all recovered monies would be returned to state coffers.

The committee, chaired by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, includes former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo, retired Commissioner of Police Nathaniel Kofi Boakye, private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu, and investigative journalist Raymond Archer.