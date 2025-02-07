President Mahama bans non-essential travel and first-class flights for appointees

President John Dramani Mahama has imposed a ban on non-essential travel and first-class flights for all appointees in his administration. This decision is part of his broader effort to reduce public expenditure and protect the public purse.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of 17 new ministers at Jubilee House on Friday, 7th February, the President revealed that he had instructed the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, to enforce the directive.

I have asked the Chief of Staff to ban all non-essential travel. Any travel must be cleared with the Chief of Staff. Such trips, if approved, must be undertaken with modesty—no first-class. Additionally, all traces of affluence and lavish lifestyles are to be avoided.

He further stressed the need for his appointees to adopt a modest lifestyle and prioritise the welfare of Ghanaians.

The people of Ghana are experiencing difficult times due to hardships caused by the economic mismanagement of the last eight years. Our duty is to lift them out of this situation, not to worsen it.

Meanwhile, President Mahama also announced that he would meet with members of the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) committee to review their findings and take further action.

On Monday, I will be receiving the report of the committee I established to pave the way for the implementation of Operation Recover All Loot. Upon receipt of this report, appropriate action will be taken against those found to have acted against the country’s economic and financial interests.