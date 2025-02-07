Brigadier-General Paul Tanye-Kulono named acting Director-General of GPHA

The appointment was confirmed in a statement dated Friday, 7th February 2025, signed by the Acting Spokesperson for the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

The statement described Brigadier-General Tanye-Kulono Esq. as a “distinguished military officer and legal professional” who is currently serving as the Deputy Commandant of the National College of Defence Studies (NCDS) at Burma Camp, Accra.

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) is a statutory corporation established under Ghana’s Provisional National Defence Council Law (PNDCL 160) of 1986, tasked with the planning, development, management, maintenance, operation, and control of all ports in Ghana.

Profile of Brigadier-General Paul Tanye-Kulono

Brigadier-General Tanye-Kulono holds a Master of Laws (LLM) in Litigation and Alternative Dispute Resolution from the George Washington School of Law, a Master’s in Management Studies from Osmania University in India, and a Master of Arts in International Affairs from the University of Ghana. He was called to the Ghanaian Bar in 2015.

His professional development includes military training from prestigious institutions such as the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, the United States Army Command and General Staff College, and the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.

Throughout his career, Brigadier-General Tanye-Kulono has held key leadership roles, including Chief Coordinator at NCDS, Assistant Commandant at the Training and Doctrine Command, and Deputy Director-General of Training at GHQ.