Soldier struggles for freedom as civilian pins him to the ground during scuffle (video)

A video circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows a soldier from the Ghana Armed Forces falling to the ground during a heated altercation with a civilian near the National Mosque in Kanda.

The confrontation, which drew the attention of bystanders, ended with their intervention to prevent further escalation. The cause of the clash remains unclear.

This incident is part of a worrying trend of civilians engaging in physical confrontations with military personnel. In the past, the sight of a soldier's camouflaged uniform commanded both fear and respect among Ghanaians. However, recent events suggest a shift, with some civilians now openly challenging soldiers.

During the December 7, 2024, general elections, another altercation occurred between military personnel and a civilian in Obuasi East, Ashanti Region. Soldiers, attempting to gain access to a polling centre, instructed bystanders to stop filming them. When their warnings were ignored, tensions escalated, and a soldier attacked an individual. Concerned residents intervened to separate those involved.

In the video, a civilian could be heard defiantly saying, “Get away. If you try, you will see. Where are you going?” In response, one soldier said, “Stop taking the video, allow me to go, and don’t touch me.” When the individual continued to block their path, a physical struggle ensued.

These incidents have drawn widespread condemnation from the public and security experts, who view them as a troubling sign of eroding respect for the military and a potential threat to their authority.