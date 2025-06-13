Anthony Joshua lands in Ghana to back President Mahama's son's boxing showdown (Video)

Two-time heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua has touched down in Ghana to throw his weight behind Sharaf Mahama's massive boxing event that promises to be absolutely electric.

The British boxing superstar was spotted cruising through Accra on a motorbike, grinning from ear to ear as excited fans lined the streets waving Ghana flags and cheering him on. Dressed in a crisp white shirt, Joshua looked relaxed and happy as he soaked up the warm Ghanaian welcome.

Joshua, who held the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles during his stellar career and has won 28 of his 31 professional fights with 25 knockouts, will be one of the major international stars at the 'Battle of the Beasts' event on June 13, 2025.

He'll be joined by another boxing legend, Amir Khan, making this a proper A-list affair.

The event is the brainchild of Sharaf Mahama, son of Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama, through his Legacy Rise Sports promotion company. It's shaping up to be one of the biggest boxing nights Ghana has seen in years.

'Battle of the Beasts' matchups tonight

The main event will be massive with Ghana's own Jacob "The Beast" Dickson going head-to-head with American fighter Andrew Tabiti for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Bridgerweight title.

But that's not all the action fans can expect. WBO Africa Bantamweight champion Daniel Selassie Gorsh will defend his belt against experienced fighter Thei Allotey, who goes by the nickname "Lopez."

Meanwhile, Haruna Mohammed will put his national Cruiserweight title on the line against challenger Abdulai Ahmed.

There's even some family boxing heritage on display. Abubakar Kamoko, known as "Ambitious Tilapia" and son of popular Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku, will face Stephen Ackon in what promises to be a cracking bout between rising knockout artists.

Speaking at the press conference before the fights, Sharaf Mahama explained his vision for the event and Ghanaian boxing in general. He was quoted by gbcghanaonline.com as saying:

We are determined to give our local boxers the global exposure they deserve.

Sharaf Mahama

It's clear that Mahama wants to put Ghana's boxing talent on the world map, and having heavyweight legends like Joshua and Khan ringside certainly adds serious credibility to the whole affair.