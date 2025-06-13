Summer transfer window: Ghanaian stars chasing life-changing deals

With the first summer transfer window closed before the FIFA Club World Cup, some Black Stars players were in the news for potential moves to play in the $1 billion tournament, but time did not favour them.

According to UK media reports, Chelsea were eager to poach Mohammed Kudus to bolster their squad ahead of the tournament. Kudus had a quiet season per his standards but will not be short of offers in the second summer transfer window later.

So, which other Black Stars players are likely to switch teams before next season?

Pulse Ghana presents five Ghana internationals who could move to different clubs this summer.

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey’s Arsenal contract expires this summer and says he’s leaving the decision for his agent to handle.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Barcelona are monitoring the Black Stars midfielder over a potential free transfer, with manager Hansi Flick reportedly keen on bringing the Arsenal midfielder to the Nou Camp.

Despite Mikel Arteta publicly stating he wants to keep the 32-year-old, talks between Arsenal and Partey's representatives have been moving slowly, opening the door for other clubs to make their move.

Barcelona aren't the only interested party, with Atletico Madrid reportedly also keeping tabs on their former player as both clubs look to strengthen their midfield without spending big money.

He’s been long linked with a bumper move to Saudi Arabia over time.

Mohammed Kudus

Chelsea were reportedly eyeing Ghana international Mohammed Kudus as they looked to bolster their squad for this summer's FIFA Club World Cup but the move didn’t fall through before the window closed.

The Blues are among several clubs, including Arsenal and Al Nassr, keeping close tabs on the West Ham midfielder, who has an £85 million release clause that can only be triggered by Premier League sides during the first ten days of July.

The Conference League winners wanted to poach Kudus immediately, per Daily Mail, as they prepared for their Club World Cup campaign, which kicks off against Los Angeles FC on 16th June. But may now have to wait until after the tournament to strike again.

Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo embraces Christ, says he wants to ‘learn more about God’

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly very keen on signing Ghanaian star Antoine Semenyo this summer, according to transfer expert David Ornstein.

However, securing Semenyo’s signature will not come cheap. Bournemouth are expected to demand a club record fee if they agree to let him go and it's likely to be more than the £65 million they received for Dominic Solanke.

Semenyo had a brilliant season in the Premier League. He scored 11 goals and made five assists in 37 games, which was the best output in his career so far. He found the net against big clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Liverpool are all said to be in the race to land his signature.

Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew has expressed that he is yet to decide about his future at Leicester City, despite their relegation from the Premier League. With a year remaining on his contract, Ayew says he's open to both staying and leaving, and he's prioritizing enjoying his football.

It’s unclear whether the Black Stars captain will play in the Championship next season, but a move to newly promoted sides or a mid-table club is not ruled out.

Abdul Aziz Issah

Abdul Aziz Issah’s talent is undeniable but limited playing time since his season-long loan move from Dreams FC to Barcelona Atlètic means he’ll exit the club this summer.

Barcelona have opted not to exercise the purchase option for the 19-year-old midfielder.

This decision marks an unexpected end to what many anticipated would be the start of a promising European career for the young talent.

Issah emerged as the joint-top scorer in the CAF Confederation Cup, scoring four goals and providing two assists in ten matches.