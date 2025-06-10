Thomas Partey leaves Arsenal future in agent's hands as contract deadline looms

With just days remaining on his Arsenal contract, Thomas Partey has revealed he's leaving crucial decisions about his future to his representatives whilst he focuses on simply enjoying his football.
The 31-year-old Ghana midfielder's deal at the Emirates expires at the end of this month, though the club remains in discussions about keeping the experienced player for longer.
Arsenal paid Atletico Madrid €50 million for Partey's services back in 2020, and he quickly became an important figure in the team's setup. However, his four-year stint in north London has been disrupted by various injury problems, despite the midfielder consistently delivering when available for selection.
When asked about his finest period at the club, Partey insisted he's maintained his standards throughout his time there, regardless of fitness issues. In an interview with 3Sports, he shared:
I think they'll talk about the availability because I was available throughout the whole [of the 2024/25] season, so of course they say that.
But I will say every moment, every time in training, I've been at my best. I can't count how many games I was not giving all my best. Sometimes, it may go bad, but I feel like every game or every match, I go in all out and try to give my best. So I feel happy. In me, I feel like every year, injury, no injury, it is part of it, it has been my best.
Partey on Arsenal contract ending this June
Rather than getting caught up in contract negotiations, Partey emphasised that his main priority at this stage of his career involves finding the right balance between sporting ambition and personal considerations. He added:
The most important thing is being happy where you play. At this stage of my career, my next move must balance ambition, family, and security. I'm an Arsenal fan too, but it's up to the club, my agent, and me to decide. For now, I just want to enjoy my football.
Meanwhile, Gunners coach Mikel Arteta is keen on keeping Partey at the Emirates.