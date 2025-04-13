Will Thomas Partey miss Arsenal’s crucial clash against Real Madrid?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Thomas Partey might miss their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid because of a new injury concern.

Partey, who scored in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Brentford at the Emirates, had to come off early after feeling some discomfort. The Ghana international scored in the 61st minutes and was substituted by Jurrien Timber in the 69th minute.

Arsenal are now waiting for more medical tests before knowing if he can play in the important match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arteta explained to reporters:

We didn’t expect Thomas to have any problems, but he felt something, so we took him off to avoid any risks. Right now, we don’t know exactly what the issue is — I’ve not spoken to the medical team yet. They will examine him properly and let us know.

The Ghanaian midfielder had only recently returned to full fitness and has been an important part of Arsenal’s midfield. His absence would be a big setback for the team as they hope to reach their first Champions League semi-final since 2009.

Other injury concerns for Arsenal

Arteta also mentioned that defender Ben White is uncertain for the match because of fitness concerns. Meanwhile, Jorginho has already been ruled out after picking up a chest injury in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Brentford in the Premier League last Saturday.

Arsenal will go into the second leg in Madrid with a strong three-goal advantage.

