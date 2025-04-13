Why Man United have dropped Onana for Newcastle clash after errors against Lyon

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana will not play in Sunday’s Premier League match against Newcastle United.

The Cameroon international is being given time to "rest and disconnect" after a difficult run of games.

Onana faced heavy criticism after a poor performance in Thursday’s Europa League draw against Lyon, where he was blamed for both goals conceded. Just a day earlier, former United player Nemanja Matic called him “one of the worst goalkeepers” in the club’s history.

Club sources confirmed that manager Ruben Amorim has decided to leave Onana out of the squad for the trip to St James’ Park, as reported by the BBC.

However, the club has made it clear that the decision is only temporary, and Onana is expected to return for the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final against Lyon at Old Trafford.

In Onana’s absence, Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is set to make his Premier League debut. Bayindir has only played in cup matches this season, with his last appearance coming in January.

Since joining from Inter Milan in 2023 for £47 million, Onana has struggled to impress. Despite playing in every league game so far, he has made several high-profile mistakes, including eight errors leading to goals – more than any other Premier League goalkeeper.

Amorim defended Onana after the Lyon match, saying:

I have made more mistakes this season than him.

Onana's recentoff-field issues

Away from football, Onana has also faced personal challenges. Last month, his wife, Melanie Kamayou, was robbed while leaving a restaurant in Cheshire.