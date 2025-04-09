Onana slams ex-Man United star who tagged him ‘worst goalkeeper’ in club's history

Tension is brewing ahead of Manchester United’s upcoming UEFA Europa League clash against French side Olympique Lyon on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Red Devils goalkeeper Andre Onana took a swipe back at former United player who now plays for Lyon after he labelled him “one of the worst goalkeepers” in the club’s history.

Nemanja Matic was responding to questions at the pre-match conference when he was quizzed about his opinion on Onana saying the Red Devils are a better team than the Ligue 1 club ahead of the fixture.

Onana made these comments after Sunday's 0-0 draw against Manchester City, where he noted that:

Of course, it's not going to be easy but I think we are way better than them [Lyon].

The Serbian midfielder was not amused by these comments, considering them disrespectful coming from the Cameroonian shot-stopper.

The 36-year-old who joined Lyon in 2024 ripped into Onana, stating:

I respect everybody. But when you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United history, you need to take care what you're talking about. If it was [Edwin] Van der Sar, [Peter] Schmeichel, or [David] De Gea saying that, then I would question myself. But you need to have cover to say something like that.

However, Onana said he was not being disrespectful in a post on X (former Twitter). The 29-year-old shared:

I would never be disrespectful to another club. We know that tomorrow will be a difficult game against a strong opponent. We focus on preparing a performance to make our fans proud.

He then added a shade about Matic not winning a trophy during his time at Old Trafford.

At least I’ve lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can’t say the same.

Matic didn’t win any trophy despite making 128 appearances for the Red Devils between 2017 and 2022. However, he won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and an EFL trophy at Chelsea.

