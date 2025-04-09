Meet the man who discovered Cristiano Ronaldo to become world best

In the world of football, few names shine brighter than Cristiano Ronaldo but behind his success stands the man who first spotted his talent: Aurélio Pereira.

Known as the master scout of Sporting Lisbon, Pereira dedicated his life to finding and shaping football’s brightest stars. He sadly passed away at the age of 77 on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, but his legacy lives on through the many players he discovered, nurtured, and sent to the world stage.

Born on 1 October 1947 in the Alfama district of Lisbon, Pereira grew up in a humble home before moving to the Amadora region. His journey with Sporting began officially in 1963, when he joined the club’s academy.

Standing tall in height, Pereira always believed that "talent has no size", and his keen eye for skill proved that over and over again.

His first recruit for Sporting was close to home; his younger brother, Carlos Pereira, who became a left-back for the club and later enjoyed a successful coaching career.

But Pereira's ambitions stretched far beyond family ties. After playing for smaller Lisbon clubs, he soon found himself coaching, driven by a passion to develop young talent.

Pereira wasn’t just a coach; he was a visionary. He helped set up youth tournaments like Onda Verde and Sporting 1.000, which became hunting grounds for fresh footballing talent. He even rallied the club's 90,000 members to scout for future stars, building the biggest scouting network in Portugal.

Pereira discovers CR7, other greats

With an eye sharper than most, Pereira discovered legends like Paulo Futre, Luís Figo, and the great Cristiano Ronaldo. Figo won the Ballon d’Or in 2000, Futre took home the Silver Ball in 1987, and Ronaldo collected a staggering five Ballon d’Or trophies.

Under Pereira's watch, an incredible 62 players went on to represent Portugal’s senior national team, including heroes of Euro 2016 like Rui Patrício, William Carvalho, and Nani. It is reported that he discovered at least 10 of that historic Euro 2016 winning Portuguese team.

His impact was so deep that Sporting even named the main pitch at their academy after him. He was also honoured with the Medal of Sporting Merit in Lisbon and received the UEFA Order of Merit.

Reflecting on his lifelong dedication, Pereira once humbly said:

Sporting doesn’t owe me anything, I owe Sporting everything.

Ronaldo paid a heartfelt of tribute to Pereira after the heartbreaking news of his passing yesterday. He posted on social media:

One of the greatest symbols of world training has left us, but his legacy will live on forever. I will never stop being grateful for everything he did for me and for so many other players. Until forever, Mr. Aurelio, thank you for everything. Rest in peace.

