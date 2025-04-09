6 Promising African boxers who tragically died in the ring during a fight

The boxing world was struck with sadness when Gabriel Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju, a former National and West African light-heavyweight champion from Nigeria, collapsed during a fight in Ghana.

The 40-year-old was up against Ghana’s Jon Mbanugu at Fight Night 15 in Accra. Known as ‘Success’ in the ring, Olanrewaju suddenly fell to the canvas mid-bout, leading the referee to urgently call for medical help.

Despite quick efforts to save him, he sadly passed away, with reports pointing to a possible cardiac arrest. Shockingly, Olanrewaju was leading the fight before his tragic collapse.

Sadly, he is not the only African boxer to have met such a fate. Here are five more whose lives were cut short in the ring:

1. Young Ali (Nigeria)

Young Ali, a Nigerian fighter whose name reminded many of the great Muhammad Ali, tragically lost his life in 1982. Facing Irishman Barry McGuigan, the match turned grim when Ali collapsed in the ring after a tough exchange.

Doctors found a serious blood clot in his brain, and despite their efforts, he passed away two days later. His death raised urgent concerns about boxer safety in Nigeria.

2. Phindile Mwelase (South Africa)

Phindile Mwelase was a proud South African female boxer whose life ended tragically in 2014. After suffering a brutal knockout in a Pretoria fight, she fell into a coma.

Despite medical efforts, Mwelase remained unconscious and sadly passed away two weeks later. Her death raised serious discussions about the safety of female boxers, leading to calls for better medical checks and post-fight care.

3. Hubert Essakow (South Africa)

Hubert Essakow, a young rising star from South Africa, faced Willie Towel in Johannesburg on 17 March 1956. During the fierce fight, Essakow was knocked out in the 11th round.

He was rushed to hospital, but sadly passed away two days later due to a brain haemorrhage. His untimely death shook South African boxing and highlighted the severe dangers of the sport.

4. Robert Wangila (Kenya)

Robert Wangila, Kenya’s first Olympic gold medallist in boxing, sadly died after a match against American David Gonzalez on 8 July 1994. Although Wangila showed courage and continued fighting after being knocked down, he was later rushed to hospital with severe head injuries.

Doctors performed emergency surgery, but Wangila tragically did not survive. His death deeply affected Kenya and brought global attention to boxing safety.

5. Felix Bwalya (Zambia)

Felix Bwalya, one of Zambia’s well-known boxers, fought Paul Burke in a tough match in 1991. Despite being knocked down three times, he bravely continued.

MUST READ: How beautiful Ethiopian women confused a Ghanaian team to be beaten woefully abroad