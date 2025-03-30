Nigerian boxer tragically dies after collapsing during fight in Ghana

A former National and West African light-heavyweight boxing champion, Gabriel Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju, has tragically passed away after collapsing during a match in Ghana on Saturday.

Olanrewaju, 40, was facing Ghanaian boxer Jon Mbanugu at Fight Night 15 of the Ghana Professional Boxing League at Bukom Boxing Arena when he suddenly lost consciousness.

Known as ‘Success’, Olanrewaju unexpectedly fell to the canvas in the middle of the fight, causing the referee to immediately call for medical assistance.

Despite urgent efforts to revive him, the boxer was pronounced dead, with reports suggesting he may have suffered a cardiac arrest. Before the collapse, Olanrewaju was reportedly leading on points.

A video shared on social media shows both fighters exchanging punches before Olanrewaju stumbled and collapsed with just 15 seconds left in the third round of the eight-round bout.

At first, the referee thought it was a knock-out and started counting, but quickly realised the situation was far more serious and called for medical help.

Medical professionals rushed to the ring, but despite their efforts, they were unable to save him. Olanrewaju, a highly respected figure in Nigerian boxing, had held both the National and West African light-heavyweight titles during his career.

Tributes have poured in from colleagues, fans, and sports officials, remembering him for his dedication to boxing in Nigeria and West Africa.

Success' boxing career

Olanrewaju, who was born in Lagos, had an extensive boxing career, with 23 professional fights, 13 wins (12 by knockout), 8 losses, and 2 draws.