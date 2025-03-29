Black Stars player continues search for hit song, set to drop EP with popular artiste

Not many people can juggle two demanding careers at the same time, however, nothing is stopping Black Stars player cum artiste from continuing his off-field exploits.

After missing, Ghana’s recent double World Cup qualifiers victory over Chad and Madagascar, Joseph Paintsil is ready to release a seven-track extended play (EP) next month.

The LA Galaxy forward, who has been in the music scene for some time now, announced via his official social media account that the EP titled “Emergency” will be released on Friday, April 4, 2025.

This EP will feature tracks such as the gospel song “Blessings,” which has already been released, and two other songs—“Higher” and “Merci Beaucoup,” featuring renowned Ghanaian singer Kweku Flick and Joe Kay.

Four other songs; “Nobody,” ‘Rejoice,” “Mona Lisa” and “Fine Like You” complete the list.

Paintsil played a pivotal role in LA Galaxy’s MLS Cup victory over New York Red Bulls. During their victory parade, he took to the stage to perform his “Blessings” song.

He performed the song as his other teammates and technical staff cheered him on. A video he shared on social media showed him wearing the winner’s medal, joyfully singing on stage as his teammates danced in the background.

Paintsil reveals post-career plans

The 27-year-old winger earlier this year revealed his desire to pursue a calling as a prophet after retiring from football.

In an interview on GHOne TV in January, the talented winger shared his deep passion for worshiping God, a practice he has been committed to from a young age. Paintsil explained that his goal is to become a prophet, should God call him.

He shared:

I just want to be a prophet when God calls me. I want to preach the gospel at the end of my career if I’m being called because I’m not going to call myself. I really want to do that at the end of my career if God steps in.

In the just-finished season, he made 37 appearances, netting 15 goals and dishing out eight assists. Paintsil scored four goals and contributed an assist in five games throughout the playoffs.