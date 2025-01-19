I want to be a prophet after retirement – Black Stars player Joseph Paintsil

Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil, who currently plays for LA Galaxy, has revealed his desire to pursue a calling as a prophet after retiring from football.

In an interview on GHOne TV last week, the talented winger shared his deep passion for worshiping God, a practice he has been committed to from a young age. Paintsil explained that his ultimate goal is to become a prophet, should God call him.

He stated:

I just want to be a prophet when God calls me. I want to preach the gospel at the end of my career, if I’m being called because I’m not going to call myself. I really want to do that at the end of my career if God steps in.

Paintsil has been a consistent member of the Black Stars squad, even during tough times, such as the back-to-back group-stage eliminations at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 and 2023. Since making his debut for the national team, he has earned 15 caps and contributed two assists.

In December 2024, Paintsil played a pivotal role in LA Galaxy's victory in the MLS Playoffs final, scoring a crucial first-half goal that helped the club secure its first MLS title in ten years.

Paintsil's off-field exploits

Despite his success on the pitch, Paintsil’s ambition to serve God through preaching reflects his deep personal faith and his plans for life beyond football.

He also doubles as a singer and even performed his latest song titled “Blessings” during their trophy parade as his teammates and technical staff cheered on.