Video: Black Stars player Joseph Paintsil performs latest song to celebrate LA Galaxy MLS Cup triumph

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil was on the scoresheet in Los Angeles Galaxy’s win over New York Red Bulls to clinch the 2024 MLS Cup, and later on stage to perform his new record during the victory parade last weekend.

Paintsil scored the opening goal to give LA Galaxy a prized lead nine minutes into the game. Four minutes later, his teammate Dejan Joveljic doubled the lead before Sean Nealis gave NY Red Bulls hope when he found the back of the net before the half-hour mark.

After the game, LA Galaxy went on a victory parade and it was no other than the Ghana international, who took center stage to perform his new song dubbed “Blessings.”

He performed the song as his other teammates and technical staff cheered him on. A video he shared on social media shows him wearing the winner’s medal, joyfully singing on stage as his teammates video him from the background.

The song is an inspirational record that sees the Black Stars winger cum artiste sing out his heart with lyrics full of assurance and praise to his maker.

Paintsil announced the release of the song via his official X (previously Twitter) page on November 29, 2024. He posted a video singing the mid-tempo gospel record in a car on the social media platform.