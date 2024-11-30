Black Stars player Joseph Paintsil continues music career, drops gospel song

Ghana international Joseph Painstil has released another song as he continues to explore another career off the pitch as a musician.

Paintsil announced the release of his new song, “Blessings,” via his official X (previously Twitter) page yesterday. He posted a video singing the mid-tempo gospel record in a car on the social media platform.

The over three-minute visuals capture the 26-year-old in the driver's seat lip-synching to his latest song. He urged fans to share the song with their friends and families in his caption.

My latest single "BLESSING" IS OUT NOW! Share with friends and family, and let's spread the blessings.

The song is an inspirational record that sees the Black Stars winger cum artiste sing out his heart with lyrics full of assurance and praise to his maker. The song’s hook is as follows:

I say your blessings are coming, more than you can imagine. All your worries be small thing when God’s plans are manifesting.

He has previously released a couple of songs such as “Yaa Se,” and “Unbreakable.”

Paintsil has been in spectacular form since he joined MLS club Los Angeles Galaxy from Belgium side KRC Genk in February 2024. He has contributed to 22 goals in 35 games – scoring 14 and assisting another eight.

He has helped the Los Angeles-based team put on a strong showing with nineteen victories, seven draws, and eight losses, finishing the regular season in second place.

The former Tema Youth man also twice in their 6-2 thrashing of Minnesota United in the quarterfinals of the MLS Playoffs.