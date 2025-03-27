Nigeria’s World Cup hopes resurrected as South Africa face points deduction

Nigeria could receive a lifeline in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign if South Africa faces a points deduction for fielding an ineligible player in their recent 2-0 win over Lesotho.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena should have been serving a one-match suspension after picking up yellow cards in earlier matches against Benin and Zimbabwe.

However, the 28-year-old played in the Polokwane victory, prompting Lesotho to file a formal complaint with FIFA.

Lesotho Football Association secretary general Mokhosi Mohapi told BBC Sport Africa:

We are hoping for them to respect their own regulations and act appropriately. Even if they just caution South Africa, it will be okay. If they give us the points, so be it. [It would be] the cherry on top.

He added:

There’s no malice but it’s just that we are looking for the regulations to be adhered to. If it were us who had defeated South Africa, wouldn’t [they] do the same?

Mokoena was later withdrawn from the squad for the match against Benin, and after the 2-0 win, which put his side five points clear at the top of Group C, national coach Hugo Broos said the matter would be “sorted over the next week.”

What FIFA's rules say

FIFA's competition regulations state that any protest about player eligibility must be lodged within 24 hours of a match’s conclusion.

Should South Africa be penalized with a points deduction, Lesotho could be awarded a 3-0 technical victory, moving them into second place, just one point behind South Africa.

This would also offer a significant boost to the Nigeria's World Cup hopes, as the Super Eagles, currently six points adrift of top spot, would gain ground with four fixtures remaining after their 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe.