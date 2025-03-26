I hate foolishness, bring it - Asamoah Gyan scolds man who snatched money from his car

A moment of benevolence from Ghana’s all-time leading scorer Asamoah Gyan nearly turned heated when a young man tried snatching his money away.

Gyan was sharing money to a group of fans and workers who had surrounded his car. But as the excitement grew among the group who were shouting Gyan’s iconic saying from a food advert, one person tried outsmarting the Ghanaian legend.

In a video circulating on social media, the fans quickly started rushing him, and amid the chaos, one person seemingly grew impatient and snatched some notes from Baby Jet.

Gyan, who was freely sharing the notes before, got livid requesting that the man return his money.

He was filmed scolding the culprit, and shouting in Twi that:

I hate foolishness, bring it [the money he snatched from him].

The fan returned the money to him, and he gave it away to another person. This moment is often seen when celebrities share items to people on the streets.

Gyan motivates Black Start to crucial victories

Meanwhile, Gyan accompanied the national team to Morocco where he urged the Black Stars to give it their all before their clash against Madagascar on Monday night.

Coach Otto Addo’s men were on a path to redemption after failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

An embarrassing qualifying round saw them play six qualifying matches against Sudan, Niger, and Angola, without a single win.

Hence, they needed to give their best to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to be hosted in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

This, Gyan, who was with team together with Stephen Appiah in Morocco, said was attainable only if the players can show ultimate commitment to the task.

Let’s go 100%. I want Ghanaians to see you heckling and fighting. We have great players, the talent and everything is there but that commitment, a bit, just small and we would get there.

This gingered the Black Stars to put three unanswered goals past Madagascar on March 24, 2025. A hat-trick of assists from Jordan Ayew, brace from Thomas Partey and a sublime finish from Mohammed Kudus moved Ghana to 15 points at the summit of Group I.