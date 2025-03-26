Breaking: Parliament scraps betting tax awaiting President Mahama’s signature

Parliament has approved the cancellation of the controversial betting tax widely described as a nuisance tax.

The decision was taken during proceedings on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in line with government’s promise to abolish the 10% tax on betting and lottery winnings in Ghana.

Now, it’s left with President John Dramani Mahama to assent the bill into law for the abolishment to be official and effective.

All indications suggest the President would surely sign the bill.

Betting tax cancelled during 2025 Budget presentation

Ghana's Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, presenting the 2025 budget on March 11, 2025, announced that the controversial betting tax would be cancelled.

The betting tax was introduced by the erstwhile Nana Akufo-Addo government in 2023 and in effect the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) began withholding 10% of all gambling platform wins in August 2023.

Forson explained the decision to scrap what has been described as a nuisance tax.

He stated:

Mr. Speaker we will abolish the 10% withholding tax on betting.

He stressed the need for the betting tax and other taxes to be removed, stating that it would improve the disposal income of Ghanaians.

The removal of these taxes will ease the burden on households and improve their disposal income. In addition, it will support business growth and improve tax compliance.

Update on E-Levy removal

Additionally, Parliament has unanimously passed the Electronic Levy Bill, 2025, an Act to abolish the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy, popularly known as the E-Levy.

During proceedings on Wednesday, March 26, the Chairman of the Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo, announced the committee’s unanimous decision to repeal the levy.